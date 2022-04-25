Taft Police arrested a suspect in an attempted carjacking on Kern Street last week.
Police said the suspect is accused of brandishing a knife and then kicking the door of a car after being denied a ride in the vehicle at the Sinclair gas station at Third and Kern on April 20.
Officers responded to the report at 11:23 a.m. of a man armed with a knife attempting to get into the car.
While en route, according to police, an officer spotted a man fitting the suspect description near Third and San Emidio.
He was detained and found to be in possession of a fixed-blade knife, police said.
He was identified as Ramiro Juarez, 35.
Juarez is charged with attempted carjacking and vandalism.
He is being held in the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to be back in court on May 3.
