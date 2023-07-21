One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting Friday morning in a rural area south of Taft
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the undeveloped area south of entrance 15B on the west side of 25 Hill about 9 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.
The 41-year-old man was transported to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.
About an hour after the shooting, deputies arrested a suspect, identified Anthony Ruiz, 42, a short distance from the shooting scene in a field.
Rui has been ben booked into the Sheriff’s central receiving facility and charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He is also being held on a no-bail warrant for violating post release supervision.
