A Maricopa man was arrested on felony drunk driving and hit-and-run charges after a traffic accident seriously injured a teenager at Sixth and Kern about 8 p.m. Sunday.
Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said the suspect ran a stop sign and slammed into the driver's side of a sedan, pinning the victim inside until firefighters freed him.
The suspect was identified as Bernardino Augustin Nava, 27.
Beilby said the victim was eastbound on Kern in a Chevrolet Impala and stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection when he was struck.
Witnesses told officers the suspect vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was southbound on Sixth and "blew through the stop sign," Beilby said.
Nava and two or three other people in the Explorer fled the scene, Beilby said.
Nava was chased down by bystanders and detained until officers arrived.
The victim, a 17-year-old male, was flown by air ambulance to Kern Medical for treatment of major injuries.
In addition to the two felony counts, Nava is also charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without license and not having proof of insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.