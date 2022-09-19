Taft Police arrested an Oxnard man on robbery charges Sunday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a clerk and stole items valued at $12 from the Goodwill Store in Pilot Plaza.
Taft Police said the suspect, identified as Maximilian Dean Hill, 31, entered the store and demanded free merchandise.
He then refused to pay and struck an employee with his forearm then used his bodyweight to force his way out of the store with the merchandise, police said. The employee was not hurt.
The suspect fled the store and was found on the 500 block of Warren Street where he was identified and arrested.
The stolen merchandise was recovered.
Hill was booked into the Taft Jail on one count of second-degree robbery.
