A man was arrested on attempted murder and several other counts after the Kern County Sheriff's Office said he shot at several vehicles on Highway 119 Saturday morning.
One person suffered a minor injury in the incident.
The KCSO said sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to Highway 119 and Interstate 5 at 9:24 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a handgun. Emergency dispatchers were told the male was pointing a handgun at civilians walking in the area and shooting at vehicles as they drove by.
CHP officers and deputies arrested the, identified by jail records as Kurt Daniel Sibila, 53, into custody without incident.
The victim did not require medical treatment.
The KCSO said one unoccupied vehicle was hit.
Sibila was booked on charges of attempted murder, child endangerment and shooting at an unoccupied vehicle.
His bail is set at $620,000.
