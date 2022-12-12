A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft.
The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6.
Sherrell was arrested on June 15, 2018, two days after David Steelman, 31, was found dead in the street at Naylor Avenue and Crystal Street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The District Attorney said Sherrell and Steelman had a "dispute" prior to the shooting.
Steelman was walking unarmed on Crystal when he saw Sherrell's vehicle and tried to avoid him.
Steelman walked towards an alley but Sherrell chased him, the D.A. said.
Sherrell's vehicle approached Steelman and the victim hit the window, and Sherrell pulled out a gun and shot Steelman, fatally wounding him.
Steelman has been held without bail since his arrested more than four years ago.
