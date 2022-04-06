The Kern County Coroner has identified the man killed in a traffic accident near Buena Vista lake on Monday.
Andrew Gaitan Gonzalez Jr.was pronounced dead Kern Medical after being transported from the crash scene at Bear Mountain Boulevard and Coles Levee Road.
Gonzalez, 72, of Bakersfield, was driving west on Bear Mountain and failed to stop at a T-intersection, the California Highway Patrol said. His vehicle crashed into a dry canal.
