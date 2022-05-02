A man arrested by Taft Police was sentenced to a year in jail for auto theft and evading police.
Wayne Allen Smith, 28, pleaded no contest to the charges on April 1 and was sentenced Friday.
He was arrested on March 17 while driving a car that officers later determined was an unreported stolen vehicle from Ford City, Taft Police said.
The pursuit started about 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic near Sixth and Supply Row.
The vehicle failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit ensued and the suspect led officers through South Taft before it ended at the south end of Shattuck where Smith was arrested.
Smith was also fined $440.
He receive 88 days credit for time served.
His anticipated release date is Sept. 29, according to the Kern County Sheriff's jail website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.