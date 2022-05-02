A man arrested by Taft Police was sentenced to a year in jail for auto theft and evading police.

Wayne Allen Smith, 28, pleaded no contest to the charges on April 1 and was sentenced Friday.

He was arrested on March 17 while driving a car that officers later determined was an unreported stolen vehicle from Ford City, Taft Police said.

The pursuit started about 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic near Sixth and Supply Row.

The vehicle failed to yield to the officer and a pursuit ensued and the suspect led officers through South Taft before it ended at the south end of Shattuck where Smith was arrested.

Smith was also fined $440.

He receive 88 days credit for time served.

His anticipated release date is Sept. 29, according to the Kern County Sheriff's jail website.