Kern County Sheriff's deputies said a Lost Hills man stabbed in the neck last week is expected to survive.
The KCSO gave this account:
On Friday at 5:36 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a stabbing on the 14000 block of Lost Hills Road in Lost Hills.
When they arrived, they located the adult male victim with a stab wound. He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Deputies learned the adult male suspect went to his ex-girlfriend's apartment. There were two adult men there. The suspect allegedly attempted to stab both men. One adult male was stabbed in the neck by the suspect and the suspect fled to his apartment. The suspect was arrested without incident. He will be booked into jail for several charges, including attempted murder.
