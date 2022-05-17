Five peoplelost their home when fire destroyed a double-wide mobile home and multiple vehicles in Maricopa Monday.
The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. and 911 dispatchers received multiple calls.
The mobile home at 1500 Novel was 75 percent involved when the first engine arrived and had spread to multiple vehicles, the fire department said.
Four engines , two trucks, a water tender and support vehicle all responded to the fire
Firefights were on scene for almost six hours mopping up and doing a thorough search for possible victims, KCFD spokesman Capt. Andrew Freeborn said.
Four adults and one minor along with two pets were displaced, Freeborn said. The Red Cross was called to assist them and they were also given a SAVE (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency) card to help cover the cost of emergency items.
The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
