A Maricopa man was one of three people killed in a head-on collision in east Bakersfield early Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash was alcohol related and a Lamont woman is facing drunk driving charges.
According to the CHP, the Maricopa man was northbound on Highway 184 near Smith Road (just south of Highway 58) in a Toyota at about 2:27 a.m. when the Lamont woman, identified as Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, who was southbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, crossed over the double-yellow lines and collided with his car.
The man, age 58, died at the scene, as did two passengers in the Grand Cherokee, a 31-year-old Bakersfield woman and a man who name and age hasn't been determined.
The names of the three victims have not been released.
Luqueleyson suffered major injuries and was pinned in the vehicle until she was extricated by Kern County firefighters. She was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and placed under arrest, according to the CHP.
