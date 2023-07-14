Cooling Centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open this weekend to provide a refuge from the high heat.
The entire area is under an excessive heat warning from Saturday morning through Monday evening.
Saturday’s high temperatures is expected to be around 108 Saturday and 112 on Sunday with an overnight low of 83.
Monday will be just as hot with a high near 109.
Temperatures will moderate a little bit after that but it will still be hot. Tuesday’s high should be near 107, followed by a high near 104 on Wednesday and 103 on Thursday.
Taft’s center, located in the community center activity building at 500 Cascade Place, and Maricopa’s located at Gusher Hall at 215 California Street, will be open in Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
People using the cooling centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material and games to help pass the time.
