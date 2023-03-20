Taft Union High School named Matt Davis 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Davis was honored at Monday's meeting of the TUHSD Board.
Davis, who started his TUHS career as a substitute in 2015, has taught English literacy and is now teaching English language development, is also involved in numerous activities outside the
classroom.He is varsity baseball coach, and has started a hall of fame for the school. He is also fishing & kayak club co-advisor, the Key Club co-advisor since 2017, and coordinator of the TUHS Blood Drive since 2017.
He has also stepped up for other roles at TUHS including coordinating state and federal programs as well as serving as a liaison for the new Community Schools initiative.
He is also a member of the Taft Kiwanis Club and on the board of the West Kern Oil Museum.
TUHS Principal Mary Alice Finn made the presentation.
"Matthew is an outstanding teacher and a wonderful example of a lifelong learner. In the classroom, his love of helping students learn and his determination to help his students achieve their very best is unmatched by most," Finn said.
Davis is a third generation Wildcat, and is married with a young child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.