Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced ast week that the National Institutes of Health recently announced $4.5 million for Valley Fever research.
The three grant awards will establish collaborative research centers across the United States focused on investigating diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines specifically related to coccidioimycosis, also known as Valley Fever.
This follows a September 2020 letter led by McCarthy and Rep. David Schweikert (AZ), co-chairs of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force, that called on the NIH and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to fund this Valley Fever research to better combat this fungal disease.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“For years we have been working to mitigate and stamp out Valley Fever. With Valley Fever cases continuing to rise, this funding comes at a critical time," McCarthy said. "I am glad to see that Dr. Royce Johnson and the Valley Fever Institute will be involved in these research efforts. I am thankful to my Co-Chair, Representative Schweikert, for working with me on this issue throughout the years and the NIH for focusing resources on diagnosing, developing treatments, and ultimately, eradicating Valley Fever.”
