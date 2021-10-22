Congressman Kevin McCarthy has appointed Donny Youngblood, Kern County's sheriff, coroner, and public executive , to the State and Local Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board within the U.S. Department of Justice. The Review Board is comprised of individuals with knowledge or expertise in the field of state and local law enforcement and is tasked with making recommendations to the U.S. Attorney General on recipients of the Congressional Badge of Bravery.
McCarthy released the following statement supporting Sheriff Youngblood’s appointment:
“I have had the pleasure of working with Sheriff Youngblood on a variety of local issues over the years. And throughout our countless interactions, one thing is clear: he cares about our community.
“With his decades of experience working in law enforcement, I have no doubt that he has the qualifications to make a positive impact on the Review Board, and that he will make our community proud.” •In 2008, Congress passed the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Act of 2008 (P.L. 110-298) which established the State and Local Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board to make recommendations on awarding exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty for law enforcement officers. •One civilian member of the State and Local Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Review Board is appointed jointly by the Speaker and Minority Leader of the House. •The appointee must be an individual with knowledge or expertise, by experience or training, in the field of state and local law enforcement. •The State and Local Law Enforcement Badge of Bravery is awarded to law enforcement officers who engage in exceptional acts of bravery while in the line of duty. •The Review Board members review recipient nominations and submit their recommendations to the US Attorney General. •The medals are awarded annually by the US Attorney General and are presented by the recipients’ Member of Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.