Congressman Kevin McCarthy, State Sten. Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong all breezed through Tuesday's primary.
McCarthy won almost 60 percent of the vote to outdistance a field of five challengers and will be in a runoff in November with second place Marissa Wood.
McCarthy has 59.36 percent of the vote to 26.04 percent for Wood. McCarthy, a Republican, is in line to become speaker of the house of representatives if the GOP regains control of the house in the general election.
Wood is a democrat
outdistanced McCarthy issued a statement after the election.
“I want to thank the voters of the new 20th District for their support in our shared vision to make the Central Valley more prosperous, safer, and affordable for our families and communities. I also want to personally thank my family, staff and volunteers for their tireless work and commitment,” said McCarthy. “It is my greatest honor to represent you in Congress, and I will continue to fight to stop the rising cost of inflation in our stores and at the pump, keep our neighborhoods safe, and bring more water to our farms and communities.”
Grove easily outdistanced her opponent, beating Democratic challenger Susanne Gundy with 68.8 percent of the vote.
Fong ran unopposed.
He released this statement:
"Thank you to the voters of Kern and Tulare counties for giving me the honor to continue to be your voice in Sacramento. We will fight to make California more affordable, safer, and prosperous. With your help, our movement to put California on a new path to bring more common sense to Sacramento is only going to grow."
