Congressman Kevin McCarthy will be holding an informational meeting for high school seniors interested in an appointment to a United States service academy in March.
"Our nation’s Service Academies are some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. Offering more than just an exceptional education, these institutions provide young men and women with the foundation they need to become leaders in our nation’s military. Each year, I have the privilege of nominating outstanding high school seniors from our congressional district to one of the U.S. Service Academies," McCarthy said.
The informational forum will be held on March 12 in the Kern County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield.
McCarthy will be joined by academy liaison officers from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
They will give a presentation on the congressional nomination process and provide additional information on academy life for prospective students.
For more information, visit McCarthy’s website at https://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.
