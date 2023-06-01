Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, congratulated the recipients of the 20th Congressional District of California 2023 Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award for Kern County.
Two local students were among those honored. They were Maycie Barrett from Taft Union High School and Yadira Garcia from Maricopa High School.
Students, who were nominated by their principals, who have demonstrated academic excellence, community service, involvement in extracurricular activities, and leadership skills.
Each student was allowed to name an educator as their most inspirational academic influence during their high school careers and they were recognized as well.
Barrett selected Sarah Long and Garcia named Mersades Cruz.
The students and teachers were all honored at a reception.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“I want to congratulate our bright, young students who have demonstrated success in the classroom and who remind us that the future is in good hands. I am also pleased to recognize our wise educators who, each and every day, encourage their students to strive for excellence. The commitment to academics by both our students and teachers is inspiring, and it is an honor to recognize their hard work and dedication."
