During their time in Israel, Speaker Kevin McCarthy's bipartisan congressional delegation (CODEL) received updates on the security challenges facing the country and discussed ways they can continue to work together to bring stability and peace to the region as Israel celebrates 75 years of independence.
“America cherishes our unbreakable bond with Israel, whom we are grateful to call a close friend and ally. Because of our special relationship, our nations are safer, more innovative, and more prosperous. I am grateful to Speaker Ohana for graciously hosting our delegation to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Israel’s independence and look forward to the promises of the years ahead. I am confident that the best days for Israel and America are ahead of us," said Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
After landing, the CODEL met with Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss issues in the region. Speaker McCarthy led the Members to Yad Vashem, where they honored the memory of those killed in the Holocaust.
The CODEL got a firsthand look at Israel's democracy when they went to the Knesset, Israel's single-chamber legislative body. There, Speaker McCarthy became the second sitting Speaker of the House — and the first in 25 years — to address the Knesset.
After Speaker McCarthy's address, he held a press conference to discuss his takeaways from the CODEL's time in Israel and said the United States will always be a friend and ally to Israel.
