House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy issued the following statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:
“My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II represented what it means to lead with conviction, selflessness, and true faith in God and in her people. She ascended to the throne at the young age of 25 and as Queen clearly fulfilled her promise to dedicate ‘whole life’ to serving her people. During Her Majesty’s historic reign, she touched the lives of millions with her strong sense of duty and unwavering commitment to freedom. Her Majesty led her people with grace, demonstrating what servant-leadership means in principle and in practice. Future generations of men and women should learn from the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
