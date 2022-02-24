House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy issued the following statement in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is reckless and evil. The United States stands with the people of Ukraine and prays for their safety and resolve. Putin’s actions must be met with serious consequence. This act of war is intended to rewrite history and more concerning, upend the balance of power in Europe. Putin must be held accountable for his actions."
