Congressman Kevin McCarthy responded to the Social Security Administration (SSA) fully reopening local offices to the public, after community branches were closed for “maximum telework” for 2 years, including those in Kern and Tulare Counties and Lancaster, California. During this time, McCarthy has been urging the Biden administration to return SSA offices back to normalcy in order to support the needs of Americans.
McCarthy released the following statement:
“Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to the American people, and the lack of in-person assistance at local SSA offices has only exacerbated this crisis. Given the difficulties many faced with restricted access to in-person services at local SSA and other federal offices, I have continuously pressed the Biden administration to reverse this policy and to safely end “maximum telework” for federal employees.
“Though the administration was slow to act, I am pleased it has finally responded to the American people’s and my call to fully reopen the SSA starting today. Now, Californians and Americans across the nation can once again meet with local Social Security representatives in-person without an appointment to resolve any pressing issues regarding their benefits or eligibility.”
The Bakersfield offices are located at:
Social Security Administration Office
5300 Office Park Drive
