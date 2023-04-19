Mary Ann Snyder McClellan began her school career at St. Mary’s School in Taft, California, and concluded the graduation requirements for her degree at Eastern Oregon State University some thirty-eight years later.
The time between St. Mary’s and Eastern Oregon University included extraordinary emotional hills and valleys, including an arranged marriage that kept her from Berkeley, the challenge of raising six children in her second marriage, an encounter with gender discrimination in employment, the terror of assault while working in the field a construction project manager, and the joy of success on graduation from college with a GPA of 3.94.
Now she’s joining the Taft Union High School Hall of Fame.
While still in parenting mode, Mary Ann entered Civil Service, training in basic engineering, which led to her advancement to Construction Project Inspector in the state of Washington. From there she became the first woman in the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), District 4 (Vancouver) to be assigned construction responsibility and to have her own project as a Construction Project Manager. After Mt. St. Helens erupted, Mary Ann became the first woman to be a Design Team Leader for WSDOT. Her teams put out five of the contracts to rebuild the road to the Observatory overlooking Mt. St. Helens. .
Family commitments, professional development, and leadership qualities were also accompanied by personal pursuits. Early in life, Mary Ann earned a commercial pilot’s license with an instrument rating and flew in the Powder Puff Derby. After the children were raised, Mary Ann took up dancing, and her interest in this new ‘hobby” led her to many other adventures—learning the intricacies of the tango and traveling to many countries to enjoy dance partners from around the world (she once danced on the banks of the Moscow River next to Gorky Park with a man who hailed from Argentina, was working for an American firm, and was assigned to Russia!).
In 2006, Mary Ann and her long-time friend Jim McClellan, married, both having cared for critically ill spouses for many years. The stipulation to their marriage “contract” was that Jim learn to dance. And apparently, he has. The couple has won several awards for their dancing skills, including five Gold Medals in the Senior Olympics in Washington state. The couple also enjoys flying long distances in their airplane—an RV4, built by Jim.
Mary Ann and Jim will continue both their travel aboard their newly-completed plane (one they built together) and their success in dance competitions across the United States.
