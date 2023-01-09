Rain has fallen for most of the day in Taft, but no major problems have been reported in the immediate area.
Minor street flooding was occurring in the usual problem areas, especially Sixth Street in front of Roosevelt School and on Fourth at Finley Drive.
Strong winds forecast had not developed by mid afternoon, but the area remains under a high-wind warning until 9 p.m. Monday.
More rain, heavy at times, is forecast to continue through Tuesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday morning
There were bigger problems to the west Monday with heavy rains and flooding throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
Several mud or rockslides were reported on Highway 166 west of Cuyama and a flash flood warning was issued for eastern SLO and Santa Barbara counties, including the Cuyama Valley, through 6:45 p.m.
Numerous roads were closed by flooding or mudslides in the two counties and some communities were evacuated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.