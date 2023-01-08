Strong winds whipped through the Taft area early Sunday, downing several trees and knocking power out to almost 500 PG&E customers.
And there may be more strong winds on the way.
The National Weather Service office in Hanford issued a high wind warning for the area that goes into effect at midnight Sunday and continues through 10 p.m. Monday.
Winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts as high as 70 miles per hour are possible.
Winds could blow down trees and power lines and more power outages are expected.
Power went out to 476 customers, mostly in South Taft and the downtown area, at 5:13 a.m.
The Westside is also under a flood watch until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
After light rain in the predawn hours on Sunday, the day was mostly dry but that is expect to change overnight.
A few showers and light winds are expected until midmorning Monday, but the rain and winds will pick up through the day with a half-inch of rain possible by Tuesday morning.
Showers are expected to continue through Tuesday evening.
