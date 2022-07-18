An excessive heat warning continues through Monday evening for "dangerously hot conditions" in the region until 9 p.m. Monday as the first really hot spell of summer persists in the Taft area.
Cooling Centers in both Taft and Maricopa are scheduled to remain open through at least Tuesday.
Taft's cooling center is located at the West Side Recreation and Parks Department, 500 Cascade Place, and Maricopa's is located at Gusher Hall, 271 California Street.
Both centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.
Afternoon highs are expected to be near 105 both days on the Westside, but not quite as hot as Sunday when the temperature hit 111 in Taft.
Monday morning started off a bit cooler thanks to some clouds and even a few sprinkles in the Taft area and there is a 10 percent chance of another shower or possibly even a thunderstorm until 2 p.m.
Temperatures should slowly moderate through the week and may even drop to near 100 by the weekend.
