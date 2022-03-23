The West Side Mosquito and Vector Control District is asking residents to begin preparing for the upcoming mosquito season.
The invasive Aedes Aegypti (yellow fever mosquito) has already become established in Kern County, and will continue to spread through Taft and surrounding areas. Mosquito activity in Taft increased significantly in 2021 due to this new mosquito, and more activity is expected in 2022 as the A. Aegypti spreads through residential areas on theWestside. This small, black mosquito bites aggressively during the day and often targets the ankles, wrists and elbows.
The A. aegypti mosquito prefers to breed in small, man-made containers and requires very little water to complete its life cycle.
Eggs are glued to the inside of container walls just above the water line and can remain dry and dormant for months, making this mosquito extremely difficult to control. The A. aegypti mosquito is perfectly adapted to residential living and can vector diseases such as Dengue Fever, Yellow Fever, Zika, and Chikungunya. No local transmissions of these diseases have been detected to date.
The District is asking residents to begin checking their yards for objects that contain water. Flower pot saucers/trays are a major concern, and were a primary breeding source in 2021. The A. aegypti will also breed in pet bowls, buckets, bird baths, cups, and toys that have been left outside. Any small container that can hold water for 7-10 days is a potential breeding source. Residents are urged to dump containers and scrub the containers walls to remove any eggs. Broken sprinkler heads and solar lights containing small amounts of sprinkler water have also been found to be breeding sources for this mosquito.
Residents can follow these steps to protect themselves against the Aedes Aegypti mosquito:
•Perform routine inspections around your property and dump/drain/scrub containers that hold standing water.
•Wear pants or long sleeves when possible to minimize exposure to bites.
•Use repellent containing DEET, picaridin, ir3525, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outdoors. Please follow all label instructions when using insect repellent.
•Call the district office at 661-763-3510 and report day-biting mosquitoes.
