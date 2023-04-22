The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning the public about phone scams targeting people in Kern County.
The KCSO said several residents are reporting that they are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be Sgt. Newell and is either asking for payment for missing jury duty or for information regarding a case. The caller is asking for electronic payment.
This is a scam. Kern County Sheriff’s Office will not ask for payment.
We still receive reports of residents receiving phone calls about warrants for their arrest.
The KCSO does not ask for money, banking or payment information over the phone or accept payment for fees, tickets, or fines.
When you take a phone call you suspect to be a scam; you can ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, callback number, and a reference number for the matter they are calling about. This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request.
If you receive suspicious telephone calls that you believe to be a scam, you are urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.
