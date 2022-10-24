Motor home fire

Firefighters put foam on what remains of a motor home in the 400 block of Olive.

Fire destroyed a motor home behind a house on the 400 block of Olive Saturday late Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle was destroyed by the time firefighters arrived, but the flames were still threatening nearby structures.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. in the rear of 411 Olive.

By the times firefighters arrived, the fire had burned trough the service drop to a residence, cutting the power.

The fire was quickly controlled and firefighters were on scene for 90 minutes.