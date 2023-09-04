Emergency crews are on scene of a major traffic accident on Highway 166 near the Twitchell Reservoir.
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said in a social media post at 1:40 p.m. that firefighters from multiple agencies are rending aid to patients and the California Highway Patrol are on scene.
Two air ambulances have been ordered, Cal Fire-SLO said.
At 2:12 p.m. Cal-Fire said “multiple patients have been transported by ground and air ambulances to area hospitals.”
Three vehicles were involved, Cal Fire said.
