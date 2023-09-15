The West Kern Oil Museum (WKOM) announced its fall and winter event line-up to round out their 50th Anniversary Celebration.
The first event in the line-up is the STEM Fest & Touch-A-Truck to be hosted at the WKOM this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1pm.
This family-friendly event will highlight science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while giving children the chance to be immersed in hands-on learning experiences.
The Taft College STEM program will be bringing their STEM trailer, robots, 3D printing, and experiments. C&J Well services will showcase a vac truck, stim coil unit, and winch truck. Tickets are five dollars per person and are available at the gate on the day of the event.
Moving into October, the WKOM will host the annual Boomtown Days on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this free event, sponsored by General Production Services, families can play fall themed yard games, take fall themed photographs in the gazebo, pick a pumpkin, shop at the fall vendor show, and enjoy a BBQ plate lunch. Also on display will be, “The 70’s: A Walk Down Memory Lane”, an art exhibition featuring local artists.
At each of these events, guests can also explore the grounds to learn more about the West Side’s history and how the oil boom influenced how people lived and continue to live in the area. One of the museum’s newest exhibits will be on display, The Vintage Garage. The garage displays a 1924 Ford Model T Touring car, 1919 Ford Model T Pickup, 1920 Dodge Touring car, 1929 Ford Model A Tudor, 1915 Ford Model T Touring car, and a 1926 Model T Fordor car accompanied with vintage period photos. This exhibition was made possible by Mr. Ken Cooper.
At the last 50th Anniversary event, the WKOM is asking you to dress to impress at the Black Gold Gala presented by California Resources Corporation. This will be the culmination of the WKOM’s 50th anniversary year. The gala will be held at the Oildorado Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions, a DJ, photobooth, and more. The committee is currently seeking sponsors and auction donations.
The West Kern Oil Museum has been preserving the West Side’s history and culture for 50 years as one of the few museums in California offering free admission to all who wish to visit. The committee is diligently working on events plans as well as seeking partners, donors, and sponsors to make 2023 an exciting and memorable year for the West Kern Oil Museum and the community it serves.
If you are interested in helping the West Kern Oil Museum in its effort to make 2023 a year to remember please email us at westkernoilmuseum@gmail.com or contact Arianna Mace at (661)623-0077.
About the West Kern Oil Museum
The West Kern Oil Museum plays a vital role in the preservation of the area’s history, culture, and heritage. Located in Taft, California, this museum is a tribute to a time long passed and pays homage to those that influenced as well as dedicated their lives to work in the West Kern area. The West Kern Oil Museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting the area’s culture through unique exhibits with an emphasis on history and future discoveries. For information about the West Kern Oil Museum, please visit www.westkernoilmuseum.org/events-programs and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
