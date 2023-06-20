The Natatorium, Taft’s only swimming facility open to the public should be open again by the end of June.
It has been closed for the past three summers.
Both pools at the facility have been full of water since the start of the month, and on Monday prospective lifeguards tried out for positions at the pool.
It won’t be fully functional, but at least children will have a place to cool off in the hot summer months.
Plus, they can get swimming lessons.
“This is a band-aid on the pool but dammit we are going to be open,” said West Side Recreation and Park District Administrator Les Clark III.
Both the boys and girls locker rooms need more work before the opening, and the aging pool deck still hasn’t been repaired.
The Natatorium has been closed since the end summer in 2019.
It didn’t reopen for the summer of 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained closed. The entire facility needed repairs, Clark said at the time, including the wiring and plumbing below decks.
The Rec said it needed more repairs than it could afford, and the pool was costing $100,000 annually just to keep it open for three months in the summer.
Clark said State Sen. Shannon Grove and Assemblyman Vince Fong helped the district get more than $600,000 in funding, and that, along with help from the community, paid for enough repairs to get the pools open.
” Lots of businesses have donated in-kind and sweat equity,” Clark said.
Clark said District staff has worked hard to get the pool repaired
He said business owner Jon Neumann has been especially helpful.
Clark said the pool will employ more than 20 people when it opens, and will be providing the young people working there work experience and “soft skills.”
The pool was opened in 1938 and later renamed the Walter Glenn Natatorium in honor of the longtime Taft City School District teacher and pool manager.
In 2007, it was renamed the William F. Thomas Aquatic Center at the Walter Glenn Natatorium in honor of the congressman who helped obtain badly-needed funding to replace the old concrete deck an add slides for the pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.