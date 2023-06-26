That Natatorium is back.
The pools at the William M. Thomas Aquatic Center at the Walter Glenn Natatorium will be open for public swimming Sunday through Thursday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 10.
The fee to swim is $2 each day (cash only).
Taft’s only public swimming facility is opening for the summer on Tuesday.
It has been closed for the past three summers, but repairs made this spring allowed the pool to for the hottest part of the summer.
The pool will also be offering several other programs, including swimming lessons, lap swimming and swimming instructions for parents and young children (aged 3 months to 3 years) and rentals for private parties are also available.
Contact the Rec for more information about the programs at https://wsrpdonline.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30010
Swim Lessons
Session 1: July 10-20, 2023
DAY CLASSES
Level 1 (Ages 5-14), 10:00-10:30am
Level 1 (Ages 3-5), 10:40-11:10am
Level 1 (Ages 5-14), 11:20-11:50am
Level 2 (Ages 5-14), 12:00-12:30pm
Adult & Me (Ages 3 months - 3 years), 12:40-1:10pm **please register using child's name
EVENING CLASSES
Adult & Me (Ages 3 months - 3 years), 5:20-5:50pm **please register using child's name
Level 1 (Ages 5-14), 5:20-5:50pm
Level 1 (Ages 3-5), 6:00-6:30pm
Level 1 (Ages 5-14), 6:40-7:10pm
Adult & Me: $35 per child
Levels 1-2: $45 per child
Location: Natatorium Swimming Pool
**A waiting list will start after a class fills. Additional classes may be added if appropriate.
Instructors/Lifeguards: Susie Shannon, Erica Shannon and Regan Barnachia
Level 1 – Introduction to Water Skills
Purpose: Helps students feel comfortable in the water. For beginners who have little or no aquatic experience. Skills include: water entry and exit; submerge mouth, nose and eyes; exhale underwater; use of life jackets; float on front and back; explore arm and hand movements; explore swimming on front and back; follow basic water safety rules; and open eyes underwater, submerge to pick up an object. Students will learn basic skills in freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke.
Level 2 – Fundamental Aquatic Skills
Purpose: Gives students success with fundamental skills. For beginners who feel comfortable in the water. Students must have successfully completed Level 1 (or at a skill level to the equivalent) in order to register. Skills include: exit water using ladder or side; float on front and back; water entry from side of pool; move in water while wearing life jacket; tread water; explore swimming on side; open eyes underwater; perform rhythmic breathing; glide on front and back; roll over from front to back, back to front; and swim using combined strokes.
Parent/Child
Parent or guardian (or other adult) must participate in the water during each class with their child. Limit one child per adult. Children must wear a certified swimming diaper. This class is not designed to teach your child to swim, but emphasizes water entry and bubble blowing, kicks, floating, underwater exploration and water safety.
* * * * *
Limited STOP Scholarship funds are available.
Application deadline: Thursday, July 6, 2023
STOP Application - Swim Lessons, Session 1
1. If interested, please submit an application at the link above.
2. We will contact you with the status of your application within 3 business days of submission.
3. Approval must be given in advance and prior to registration; we are unable to reimburse you if you choose to register and pay in full before we have reviewed your application.
4. Limited funds may be available depending upon registration numbers.
The William M. Thomas Aquatic Center at the Walter Glenn Natatorium will open for summer hours on Tuesday, June 27. All ages are welcome to stop by to swim and enjoy the slides and climbing wall. Children ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult during open swim sessions.
When: Sunday-Thursday
Season: June 27 - August 10
Time: 2:00-4:30pm
Fee: $2 per person
CASH ONLY IS ACCEPTED AT THE NATATORIUM
Natatorium Rules & Regulations
1. All patrons must obey the direction of lifeguards and aquatics staff.
2. Children ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
3. The use of drugs, alcohol or tobacco products is strictly prohibited.
4. No smoking, profanity, intoxication or improper behavior.
5. Swim diapers are required for children 2 years and younger or any child not yet toilet trained.
6. There is a 250-pound weight limit on the slides and diving board.
7. Slide riders must be at least 48" tall (regardless of swimming ability).
8. No open cuts or sores.
9. Leaders of organized groups are responsible for the conduct of their group at all times.
10. Please secure all belongings; we are not responsible for lost or stolen items. Lockers are available for rental for 25 cents.
11. Long hair must be secured in a ponytail.
12. No oil-based tanning products allowed.
13. Food and drink are allowed in the snack bar and/or spectator areas only; not on the pool deck.
14. Kickboards, life jackets and/or floatation devices (including floaties) are not allowed during public hours.
Lap Swim at the Natatorium is a cool and great exercise option in the summer. Morning swim uses the whole length of the pool; evening swim will share the pool with swim lessons.
Who: Ages 16 and older
Fee: $60 for the season or $5 per visit
Season: July 10 - August 11
**$40 per season for current Recreation Center members; must be paid in advance at the Recreation Center
Morning
(July 10 - August 11)
6:00-8:00am
Evening
(July 10 - August 10)
6:00-7:30pm
Season fee/registration may be completed online, at the Recreation Center or on-site (cash only) at the Natatorium. Daily visit fees must be paid on-site (cash only). Payment for the season allows access to either/or morning and evening hours.
