The Taft City Council will start the New Year with two new members but the mayor and mayor pro temp are staying the same.
Newly-elected councilmen Carlos Chavira and Ron Waldrop were sworn into officeon Dec. 20 along with incumbent Josh Bryant, who was elected for a third four-year term on the council.
Chavira and Waldrop replace Ed Whiting, who failed in his reelection bid, and Jeff Eveland, who didn't seek another term.
Waldrop served two terms on the council earlier.
Mayor Dave Noerr was unanimously reappointed to his fourth two-year term.
Mayor pro tem Orchel Krier was also reappointed to that position, but it was a split vote that left Noerr to cast the deciding vote.
When the nominations opened, Chavira nominated Bryant and Waldrop nominated Krier.
After the four others voted, it was tied and left to Noerr to decide.
"This is the decision I didn't want to make," the mayor said.
Both councilmen are very qualified, he said, and both want the job.
But Noerr aid he chose Krier because he will have more time for the job.
Krier recently retired from his job in agriculture, while Bryant is chief business official for the Taft Union High School District, and that means Krier has more time to give to city business.
