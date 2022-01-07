New COVID-19 cases are up sharply in Kern County and in the Taft area.
According to figures released Friday by the Kern County Health Department, the number of active cases in the 93268 zip code increased from 133 on Thursday to 166 Friday.
Taft now has 3,087 total cases since the pandemic began and 37 new cases new cases reported in the past 24 hours
Kern County added 1,527 new cases since Thursday's report,
Nine new deaths were attributed to COVID-19, bring the county death toll to 1,931.
