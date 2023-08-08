A big new fire truck is being assigned to the Kern County Fire station in Taft in the coming weeks.
Truck 21, which has served the community for more than 20 years, is being replaced by a bigger ladder truck.
The Kern County Fire Department showed off the new truck in a photo from the Pierce Fire Truck Factory.
It is truck drawn aerial ladder truck with an overall height of 11 feet two inches and is more than 57 feet long.
It can pump 1500 gallons per minute and has a 300-gallon tank.
The current truck assigned to Station 21 on Tenth Street has been in service since 1998.
In September 2022, KCFD Chief Aaron Duncan said it had more than 250,000 miles on it.
In addition to the new ladder truck, the KCFD has seven fire engines for other stations around the county coming soon from the same Pierce Factory.
