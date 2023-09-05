A juvenile is being sought in connection with a shooting at a Ford City residence Sunday afternoon.
The Kern County Sheriff said the suspect, described only as a male juvenile, arrived at the victim’s residence on the 600 block off Pierce Street about 2 p.m. and a shooting occurred.
There were no injuries.
Deputies have been unable to locate the suspect and the case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.
