An excessive heat warning will be in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday as afternoon highs are expected to climb to near 110 for the weekend.
The heat warning will be in effect from Friday at 11 a.m. through Sunday at 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service said it issued the warning because “extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
The NWS said people should Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
For Taft, afternoon highs of 107 are expected on Saturday and Sunday. That’s about 20 degrees hotter than last weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.
The heat should moderate a bit after the weekend. Daytime highs are expected to drop to 103 on Monday and then to 99 on July 4 and 97 on Wednesday.
