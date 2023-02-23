Another windy night is in store for the Westside and a lot of rain is expected to start falling after midnight.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory covering the entire south end of the San Joaquin Valley, from 3 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Friday.
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to 45 miles per hour are expected.
Along with the winds there will be substantial rainfall, the NWS said.
Rains should start falling after 2 a.m. Friday, the NWS said, and more than an inch of rain could fall in the Taft area through Friday night.
