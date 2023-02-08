California’s beleaguered oil industry scored a victory against Gov. Gavin Newsom and his allies last week when a ballot initiative to overturn Senate Bill 1137 qualified for the 2024 election.
SB1137, which bans new wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of locations including schools, homes, day care and health care centers, parks, jails and businesses open to the public, will now be placed on hold until the voters decide.
That means it won't be enforced unless voters defeat the ballot measure.
Newsom hailed the bill when he signed it into law On Sept. 16 and so did numerous environmental groups.
But Friday he was angered and issued a statement.
"We're not standing for it," Newsom stated. "California will hold Big Oil accountable, and it starts with passing our price gouging penalty to prevent extreme gas price spikes like the one we saw last fall."
But just days after its passage, a law firm filed papers for the ballot initiative to overturn SB1137 and on Feb. 3, the California Secretary of State announced that it had gathered more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to put a referendum on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot.
The Bakersfield Californian reported that the ballot measure is heavily backed by an oil industry group, the California Independent Petroleum Association, which raised $21 million to get the measure on the ballot.
Environmentalists say scientific research has linked proximity to oil and gas wells and health problems such as adverse birth outcomes, heart disease and respiratory diseases including asthma
but the oil industry says no formal correlation has been established supporting a 3,200 feet "setback" distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.