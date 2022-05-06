The West Kern Oil Museum will host its annual Pioneer Day on May 14from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The event will be held at the West Kern Oil Museum, 1168 Wood St., and is free to the public. As part of their fundraising efforts, the museum is selling BBQ lunch plates. Pre-sales for these tickets are already underway and can be purchased at the West Kern Oil Museum or at the Taft Chamber of Commerce during normal business hours.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a community art show; a gas engines display featuring small, hit-and-miss engines, a Dust Bowl truck representing the migration to California during the Depression, and an old, gas-powered washing machine.
There will also be book signings by Suzie Shannon, author of “Stan” and Barry Bongberg, author of “Dear Mom & Dad: Letters Home From Vietnam, 1967-1969”; plus a blacksmithing demonstration by Jacob Hines. In addition, guests will also have access to the museum exhibits and grounds.
About the West Kern Oil Museum
The West Kern Oil Museum plays a vital role in the preservation of the area’s history, culture, and heritage. Located in Taft, California, this museum is a tribute to a time long passed and pays homage to those that influenced as well as dedicated their lives to work in the West Kern area. The West Kern Oil Museum is dedicated to preserving and promoting the area’s culture through unique exhibits with an emphasis on history and future discoveries. For information about the West Kern Oil Museum, please visit www.westkernoilmuseum.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.