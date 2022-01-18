By Ken Cooper
In October, a former Taft resident not only participated in the Oildorado Parade, but also visited his childhood home. Both events were enjoyed for the first time since moving from Taft in 1957. His parade car entry was arranged with other family members and their vintage cars, and the home visit happened because of a childhood photograph. The home backstory started in 1947 when Kenneth Neal Cooper was born at the Taft Westside Hospital. His parents represented the Coopers from McKittrick and the Starbucks from Taft. He would attend Taft Primary and Roosevelt Schools, and from 1953 to 1957 lived with his grandparents, Hobart and Edna Starbuck, on Warren Street.
During that time, Ken and his brother Martin would spend their summers at the Natatorium, riding pedal cars, enjoying root beer floats, and getting treats from the Helms Bakery truck and Good Humor Man. They could lure a mockingbird from the grape arbor and race it down the driveway, and watch robins fall off the fence temporarily stunned from eating pyracantha berries. Winter was time to build projects from a Gilbert Erector Set and Lincoln Logs, run a Lionel train set, play dominoes and board games, and draw with crayons in coloring books.
Early this year, Ken wrote a letter to the current residents at Warren Street saying that he and his wife Molly would be participating in the Oildorado Parade, and would like to see the home. Ken had a photo of him taken in 1949 at age two standing in the Starbuck’s front yard, and parked at the curb was his mom’s 1931 Model A Ford Sport Coupe. He made arrangements with Karen Mitchell (KC Photography) to take a comparative photo of him in overalls standing at the same place seventy-two years later! In the background is the same gate and fence his grandfather built, at the curb is Ken’s 1929 Model A Ford Tudor Sedan, and across the street are the same homes that existed in 1949. It was a unique opportunity to actually put someone back into an old family photo in a matching setting.
After the parade, he toured his grandparents’ home hosted by Hannah and Cameron. It was the first time Ken had been in the home after sixty-four years! As he went from room to room, he shared childhood memories about the home and yards, showed photographs from his family album, and reminisced what life was like in Taft. He gave Hannah a ceramic flower planter and a kitchen scale that belonged to his grandmother which he remembered seeing in the kitchen.
Ken and Molly drove their 1929 Ford on a 500-mile round-trip from Manteca along Highway 33 to participate in the Oildorado parade. It was not only a long drive back into automotive and community histories, but also a short step back into childhood. Sometime next year, the car will again be driven to Taft, but left as a donation to the West Kern Oil Museum vintage car collection.
