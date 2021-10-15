Saturday's Oildorado Grand Parade will include more than 100 entries, nearly twice the size of the annual Taft Christmas Parade.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs south on Sixth Street from Ash Street, then turns east on Center Street to Second Street.
There will be grandstands and VIP seating on Sith at Lincoln School and additional announces at Fifth Street Plaza.
Awards will be distributed from 2 pm. to 3 p.m. on Rails to Trails at Sixth Street.
Here is the complete lineup:
Vanguard
V-1 Taft Police Department
V-2 Army National Guard - Presenting colors
V-3 Kern County Fire Station Department 21
V-4 Hall Ambulance
V-5 California Highway Patrol
V-6 Kern County Sheriff's Department & Mounted Posse
V-7 Kern County CattleWomen Equestrian Group
V-8 Presenting Sponsor - WestSide Waste Management
V-9 Parade Grand Marshall - Virgie Beard
V-10 Sheriff's Posse
V-11 Oildorado President - Shannon Miller
V-12 Maids of Petroleum with Queen
V-13 Wooden Nickel Gang
V-14 Prior Queens of The Petroleum
V-15 Past Oildorado Presidents - 2015 Paul Linder Past
V-16Oildorado Presidents -Glenn Black, Eric Cooper also riding in vehicle Scottie Gee, Dennis Eubanks
V-17 Past Oildorado Presidents - 1995 Randy Miller & 1990 Dennis Fauke
V-18 Past Oildorado President - Jim Swearengin Family
V-19 City Dignitaries: Dave Noerr - Mayor
V-20 Mayor Pro-Term Orchel Krier
V-21 Council Member - Jeff Eveland
V-22 Council Member - Ed Whiting
V-23 Council Member - Josh Bryant
V-24 City Manager - Craig Jones
V-25 Planning & Community Development Director - Mark Staples
V-26 Planning Commissioners Vice Chairman- Jerry Livingston
V-27 Planning Commissioner - John Dowden
V-28 Planning Commissioners - Bob Leikam
V-29 Former Mayor - Wayne Deats 1986-1988, 1988-1990
V-30 Former Mayor - Gale Shuck - 1990-1992
V-31 Former Mayor - Ron Waldrop - 2000-2001
V-32 Former Mayor - Ray Hatch 2002-2004
V-33 Senator Shannon Grove - Huddleston Grove Crane
V-34 Supervisor Zack Scrivner
V-35 Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer
V-36 Judge David Wolf – Delano
Division A
Division Sponsor - United Security Bank
A-1 Division Leader - John & Lindsay Johnson with Logo
A-2 Lincoln Jr High Band
A-3 Lincoln Jr High Cheerleaders
A-4 Taft College Centennial Group
A-5 VFW Post 11012
A-6 US Army Veteran Daniel Baker
A-7 The Cooper Family Model A Fords
A-8 Twissleman Ranch
A-9 American Legion Post 63
A-10 The Well Gang - Kim Hayes
A-11 Golden Empire Messengers
A-12 Taft Lions Club
A-13 Taft Union High CTE Auto Shop
A-14 Ron Griffin 2007 C6 Corvette
A-15 Amy Wise
A-16 Shad Reeves
Division B
Division Sponsor - McKittrick Waste Management
B-1 Division Leader - Debby Perry
B-2 Foothill Hill High School Band & Colorguard
B-3 Aera Energy
B-4 Taft Midway Lodge #426
B-5 West Kern Oil Museum
B-6 Holmes Oil Company
B-7 Taft Sportsmans Club
B-8 Golden Empire Mustang
B-9 Taft College STEM & CTE
B-10 Nickolas Manzel
B-11 Taft FFA
B-12 Price Family ATV
B-13 Jingles-D-Klown
B-14 Gregory Williams
B-15 Owens Construction & Engineering -Ashley Owens
B-16 Jim Williams
B-7 West Side Rec & Park District
Division C
Division Sponsor - Safe 1 Credit Union
C-1 Division Leader - Jacob Thompson
C-2 TUHS Marching Band & Colorguard
C-3 Taft Community Gardens
B-4 Bakersfield Model A Club of America
B-5 Taft Baseball
B-6 TUHS Interact/ Team Time Car
B-7 Elk Hills School District
B-8 Granger Water Specialties
B-9 Soroptimist International
B-10 Montrose Air Quality Services
B-11 Ken Henry 1928 Buick
B-12 Taft Union High School Staff
B-13 Kristina Downey
B-14 Jaylynn Dowden
B-15 Rick Machado
B-16 Taft College Student Body
B-17 KCRP Pace Car
Division D
Division Sponsor - Synagro
D-1 Division Leader - Zack Jameson with Safe 1 logos
D-2 California Creaming - Carrie Jameson
D-3 Taft High Oil Academy
D-4 West Kern Adult Education
D-5 Cost-A-Plenty
D-6 Westside Women's & Men's 8 Ball League
D-7 Mathys for Congress
D-8 Lufkin Industries
D-9 Emma MacKinnon for Macayla Wells
D-10 JC Hartzell
D-11 Debra Owens Busy Bee Income Tax
D-12 Roger Jones
D-13 Melanie White
D-14 James Buterbaugh
D-15 Army National Guard
D-16 Wooden Nickel Gang
D-17 Sheriff's Posse
