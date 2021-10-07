A celebration delayed is not a celebration denied
After a one-year postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taft's Oildorado is finally here.
It kicks off Friday with the traditional Civic Luncheon at the Oildorado event headquarters at Fifth and North.
Oildorado President Shannon Miller said volunteers have spent a lot of time cleaning, removing walls and preparing the rear of the huge building for the luncheon and much of Oildorado's bigger events.
The event headquarters also hosts the Oildorado Store and the Oildorado Lounge.
The building was donated to Taft Oildorado by Devinder Singh Bains, who operated a Chevrolet dealership out of the building
In addition to the Civic Luncheon, it will host almost every major event except for the Oildorado Melodrama, the Queens Pageant, and of course the Oilfield Skills competition and the Grand Parade.
"We're doing all the last minute things to be be getting ready for all the events we're holding in the back of the events center," Miller said
Two years ago, the space hosted the Oildorado Countdown to 2020 event and its been made even larger since then.
Miller said walls have been removed to make even more room, and the event room will seat 450 people at the Civic Luncheon, which starts at noon Friday.
The luncheon is the traditional kickoff to the 10-day celebration.
"We are looking forward to welcoming everybody on Friday to our first official event of Oildorado," Miller said.
California Independent Producers Association Chief Executive Officer Rock Zierman will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m, a welcome from Miller and introductions follow at 12:30 p.m. followed by Zierman's speech.
Afterwards, there will be live music from Soda Crackers.
Later the Taft Lions Club will hold at barbecue at the Fifth Street Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m. with the band American Bred playing from 6 p.m to 10 p.m.
That same night he Taft Petroleum Club will be hosting a free "Best of Times" 1980s dance from 8 a.m. to midnight
Many events will continue daily through Oildorado, including a carnival on Supply Row between Sixth and Tenth, a Downtown Dealing Days sale on Center Street, an art show at the West Kern Oil Museum and a student art show at the Taft College Transition to Independent Living Center on the TC campus.
See page A3 for a complete schedule of events for Oildorado.
