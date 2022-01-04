The Kern County Public Health Department reported the first confirmed cases of omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kern County.
Health department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said 10 new cases omicron of. omicron were reported Tuesday
Omicron (B.1.1.529) is a new SARS-CoV-2 variant that was designated as a variant of concern by the WHO on November 26, Corson said. California reported its first case of omicron variant on December 1, 2021. As of December 29, 2,788 confirmed cases associated with the omicron variant have been reported to the state.
According to CDPH, early data regarding the omicron variant suggest the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant is two to four times as infectious as the Delta variant, and there is evidence of immune evasion."
"But there is still much to be learned about this variant," Corson said.
She encourage people to take the following steps to guard against COVID-19:
•Getting vaccinated against COVID-19
•Getting your COVID-19 booster as soon as eligible
•Wearing a mask while in indoor public settings
•Staying home when sick
Washing your hands often
•Get tested before gathering or traveling
•Gather outside or increase ventilation when indoors
• Eating a well-balanced diet and exercising regularly
Corson said the FDA has amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include the authorization of the booster dose in individuals 12 - 15 years of age, to shorten the time frame between completion of the primary vaccination and the booster dose from 6 months to 5 months, and to allow for a third dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 - 11 years old. This morning CDC recommended the Pfizer booster at five months post vaccination and the third dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 to 11 years old. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss the booster dose recommendation for 12–15-year-olds on Jan. 5.
CDC media statement can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0104-Pfizer-Booster.html
