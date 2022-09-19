Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an assault in the Fastrip parking lot Friday night that sent one man to the hospital with major head injuries.
Police have made one arrest in connection with the attack and another man was arrested at the scene on an unrelated charge.
Sgt. Corey Beilby said officers responded to the convenience store on the 900 block of Kern Street just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a fight.
They found the victim, an adult male, on he ground with serious head injuries.
He was later flown to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.
Beilby said "multiple witnesses" identified one suspect, Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, for the assault.
Goff was charged with felony assault with great bodily injury and booked and later released on bail.
Several videos of the incident have been circulating on social media.
Beilby said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the attack should contact Taft Police at 661-763-3171.
