One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Lost Hills Tuesday night.
The Kern County Sheriff said deputies were sent to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue about 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim.
Deputies found two men who had been shot.
One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, the KCSO said.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting and the investigation is "active and ongoing," the KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661)-861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)-322 4040.
