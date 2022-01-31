One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County, Cal Fire-San Luis Obispo is reporting.
The accident occurred near the Jack Ranch Cafe in the Cholame area about noon Monday, Cal Fire-SLO said, and involved four vehicles.
In addition to the fatality, there is one victim with major injuries and two with minor injuries, Cal-Fire said in a social media post.
Traffic is backed up in both directions.
