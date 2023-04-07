One person was killed and another critically injured in a traffic accident on Highway 166 near Rockfront Ranch Friday morning.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the vehicle fell 200 feet from the roadway about 8:13 a.m.
Photos from the scene show the wreckage below a bridge.
The SBCFD said one person was deceased and a critically injured victim was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Traffic on Highway 166 was closed for a time after the crash.
This is a developing story. Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for more information as it becomes available.
