166 crash

Firefighters at scene where vehicle plunged 200 feet off roadway near Rockfront Ranch.

 Santa Barbara County Fire Department

One person was killed and another critically injured in a traffic accident on Highway 166 near Rockfront Ranch Friday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the vehicle fell 200 feet from the roadway about 8:13 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the wreckage below a bridge.

The SBCFD said one person was deceased and a critically injured victim was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Traffic on Highway 166 was closed for a time after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for more information as it becomes available.