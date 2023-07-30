One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 166 west of New Cuyama Saturday evening.
The crash was reported on Highway 166 near Chimineas Ranch at 6:46 p.m.
The injured victim was airlifted by a CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
The crash also started a small brush fire that burned two to three acres before it was contained.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
This is a developing story. Check Taft Midway Driller.com for more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.